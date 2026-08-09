Netanyahu Firm on Gaza: Clash Over Trump's New Peace Plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his rejection of Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, as tensions rise between Israel, Hamas, and U.S. pressure. While Netanyahu faces internal political challenges, the peace plan's implementation is stalled due to disagreements over disarmament and withdrawal conditions, risking regional security and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 18:39 IST
Netanyahu Firm on Gaza: Clash Over Trump's New Peace Plan
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In a high-stakes political and diplomatic maneuver, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has unequivocally dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest peace plan aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict. Addressing his right-wing government officials on Sunday, Netanyahu stood firm against the proposal, despite the ongoing cessation of hostilities under U.S. pressure.

With re-election looming on October 27, Netanyahu finds himself wedged between the hardline demands of far-right ministers, who oppose concessions in Gaza, and President Trump's backing of a 15-point peace agreement. Israel's military has reportedly scaled back operations in Gaza, agreeing only to act against immediate threats, following consultations with U.S. envoys.

Complications in peace talks center on the timing of disarmament and military withdrawal. Israel and Hamas are at an impasse over the sequence of their respective commitments. Netanyahu's stern rejection of unconditional withdrawal further complicates prospects for peace, as international mediators urge adherence to the agreed roadmap.

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