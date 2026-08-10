Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Mandates 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' as State Song

In a landmark decision, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, approved a resolution mandating the singing of 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' before programs held by educational institutions, government offices, and other public entities. The decision, backed by major political parties including the DMK, AIADMK, and Congress, underscores the song's importance in reflecting Tamil pride and heritage.

Chief Minister Vijay passionately conveyed the symbolic power of the Tamil language and the unifying strength 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' holds within the state. He called on all assembly members to support the resolution unanimously, stressing that the song's pride should transcend political differences. The resolution affirms Tamil as one of the oldest classical languages with deep-rooted cultural traditions.

The decision reiterates a directive from 1970 that the song, written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, should precede all government functions. As of December 12, 2021, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' was officially recognized as the State Song, with mandated performances in public sector undertakings and educational settings. This resolution aligns with recent observations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.