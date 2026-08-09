Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Unity Against Delimitation Amid Political Rift

Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraaj called for unity among opposition parties, urging them to set aside political differences to oppose the Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. Accusing the DMK of aligning with the BJP over the Mekedatu Dam issue, he insisted on prioritizing the state's interest over 'petty politics.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Unity Against Delimitation Amid Political Rift
Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraaj on Sunday implored the state's opposition parties, including the DMK, to overcome 'petty politics' and unite against the proposed delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha. This plea comes after several opposition figures opted to boycott a critical meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Arunraaj accused the DMK of using the ongoing Mekedatu Dam dispute as a 'convenient excuse' to align with the BJP concerning the delimitation agenda. He emphasized the necessity for all political entities to respect public sentiment and prioritize state interests over political self-interest.

The TVK spearheaded a gathering of Tamil Nadu MPs on Saturday, resulting in a consensus to oppose the proposed population-based redrawing of constituencies. Despite this, the session saw a significant absenteeism, notably by the DMK and other major parties. In the backdrop, the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, aimed at reserving women’s seats and addressing delimitation, failed in the Lok Sabha.

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