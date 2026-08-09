Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Unity Against Delimitation Amid Political Rift

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraaj on Sunday implored the state's opposition parties, including the DMK, to overcome 'petty politics' and unite against the proposed delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha. This plea comes after several opposition figures opted to boycott a critical meeting of Tamil Nadu MPs.

Addressing the media in Chennai, Arunraaj accused the DMK of using the ongoing Mekedatu Dam dispute as a 'convenient excuse' to align with the BJP concerning the delimitation agenda. He emphasized the necessity for all political entities to respect public sentiment and prioritize state interests over political self-interest.

The TVK spearheaded a gathering of Tamil Nadu MPs on Saturday, resulting in a consensus to oppose the proposed population-based redrawing of constituencies. Despite this, the session saw a significant absenteeism, notably by the DMK and other major parties. In the backdrop, the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, aimed at reserving women’s seats and addressing delimitation, failed in the Lok Sabha.