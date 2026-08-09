Amit Shah Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Puducherry: A Tribute to National Unity and Spirit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Puducherry, part of a campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate India's national flag as a symbol of unity and identity. The initiative also honors freedom fighters and promotes patriotism. Shah also visited Tamil Nadu for religious observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:19 IST
Amit Shah Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Puducherry: A Tribute to National Unity and Spirit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' event at Murugaa Theatre Signal in Puducherry on Sunday, aimed at revitalizing patriotic fervor among citizens. The campaign, part of the broader 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to instill national pride through the Tricolour.

Launched in 2022 during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign encourages Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes, fostering a personal connection and honoring the nation's freedom fighters. This year marks a special tribute to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with nationwide activities planned.

Earlier, Shah graced the President's Police Colour presentation to the Puducherry Police. On Saturday, he visited the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu, expressing reverence for the teachings of sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi, which he lauded, noting their timeless value and ability to guide humanity.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026