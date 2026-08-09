Amit Shah Joins Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Puducherry: A Tribute to National Unity and Spirit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' event at Murugaa Theatre Signal in Puducherry on Sunday, aimed at revitalizing patriotic fervor among citizens. The campaign, part of the broader 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to instill national pride through the Tricolour.

Launched in 2022 during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign encourages Indians to hoist the national flag at their homes, fostering a personal connection and honoring the nation's freedom fighters. This year marks a special tribute to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with nationwide activities planned.

Earlier, Shah graced the President's Police Colour presentation to the Puducherry Police. On Saturday, he visited the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu, expressing reverence for the teachings of sage Bhagwan Sri Ramana Maharshi, which he lauded, noting their timeless value and ability to guide humanity.