Tamil Nadu: Mandatory Singing of State Song in Public Institutions

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is championing a resolution to mandate the singing of the State Song, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' at the start of programs in educational institutions and government offices. This move upholds the cultural heritage and linguistic pride associated with the ancient Tamil civilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:52 IST
Tamil Nadu: Mandatory Singing of State Song in Public Institutions
Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, is preparing to introduce a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that would enforce the mandatory singing of the State Song, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' ahead of events in educational and government settings. This resolution underscores Tamil's role as one of the world's oldest classical languages, celebrated through its deep-rooted cultural traditions.

The anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' an ode penned by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, initially gained governmental endorsement on November 23, 1970, when it was decreed to precede state functions. On December 12, 2021, it was officially recognized as the State Song, with obligatory performances ordered for all state-held events, including those in schools, universities, and public offices.

This resolution responds to observations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the anthem's ceremonial significance. Asserting 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' as a symbol of linguistic and cultural reverence, the resolution accords with India's constitutional rights, ensuring it remains a protocol in reinforcing Tamil Nadu's cultural identity across public programs.

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