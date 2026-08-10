Tamil Nadu: Mandatory Singing of State Song in Public Institutions

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, is preparing to introduce a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that would enforce the mandatory singing of the State Song, 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' ahead of events in educational and government settings. This resolution underscores Tamil's role as one of the world's oldest classical languages, celebrated through its deep-rooted cultural traditions.

The anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu,' an ode penned by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891, initially gained governmental endorsement on November 23, 1970, when it was decreed to precede state functions. On December 12, 2021, it was officially recognized as the State Song, with obligatory performances ordered for all state-held events, including those in schools, universities, and public offices.

This resolution responds to observations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the anthem's ceremonial significance. Asserting 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' as a symbol of linguistic and cultural reverence, the resolution accords with India's constitutional rights, ensuring it remains a protocol in reinforcing Tamil Nadu's cultural identity across public programs.