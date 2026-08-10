Trump Accuses Former Olympian of Vandalizing Lincoln Memorial Pool, Acknowledges Installation Flaws

In a recent post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump renewed his allegations against former Olympic athlete David Hearn, accusing him of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump referenced a testimony from a National Park Service employee, stating that Hearn 'violently' tampered with the pool's blue coating. The former president also linked Hearn to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue, suggesting deliberate sabotage aimed at damaging the iconic landmark.

Adding to the controversy, Trump highlighted incidents involving an 'acid-like material' used to etch numbers on freshly installed grass near the basin. He associated this act with former FBI Director James Comey. Despite noting the absence of direct video evidence, Trump acknowledged contractor errors related to a rushed installation process ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Amid mounting claims, President Trump urged US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to revisit the case against Hearn, which was temporarily dismissed. Prosecutors had identified contractor-related issues as a factor, pointing to a flawed installation by Atlantic Industrial Coatings. Although initially accused of causing over $1,000 in damage, the case may be reopened as further evidence emerges, according to legal authorities.