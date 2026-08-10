U.S. State Department Revokes 175,000 Visas Amid Immigration Crackdown

The U.S. State Department has revoked over 175,000 visas as part of a broad immigration crackdown. The revocations mostly occurred after law enforcement encounters for various crimes. Human rights advocates criticize the social media vetting policy, claiming it infringes on free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:32 IST
U.S. State Department Revokes 175,000 Visas Amid Immigration Crackdown
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The U.S. State Department announced on Monday that it has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals. This move is part of President Donald Trump's administration's extensive immigration crackdown.

Most of these revocations were linked to foreign nationals who violated their visa terms or committed crimes. Notable offenses included sexual battery, kidnapping, and possessing child sexual abuse material. The department also revoked visas from those celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and more than 100 visas from 'birth tourist' parents attempting to secure U.S. citizenship for their newborns unjustifiably.

The scale of these visa revocations signifies a continuation of the rigid immigration policies enacted under Trump's leadership. The administration's stricter visa policies, including intensified social media screenings, have drawn condemnation from rights advocates who argue these methods threaten free speech and amount to immigrant surveillance.

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