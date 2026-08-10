Iranian President Dispels Health Rumors Amid Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

Amidst rampant speculation about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured that Khamenei is in good health. The affirmation coincided with a significant reshuffling of Iran’s national-security leadership, emphasizing the Supreme Leader's confidence in trusted military figures to navigate ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:36 IST
Iranian President Dispels Health Rumors Amid Strategic Leadership Reshuffle
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (R) (File Photos/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed swirling rumors about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health, insisting that Khamenei remains "completely healthy." The president cited lengthy discussions with Khamenei to counter claims of his deteriorating condition, which had gained traction in media reports over the weekend.

These statements coincided with the release of a video by the Mehr News Agency showing Khamenei in good spirits, countering Israeli reports of a critical health situation. The situation unfolded as Pezeshkian entered his third year of presidency, following his election after Ebrahim Raisi's untimely death.

Simultaneously, Iran executed a notable reshuffle in its political and national-security leadership. Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as his political adviser and IRGC veteran Mohsen Rezaei as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council, highlighting a strategic effort to consolidate decision-making amid international tensions.

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