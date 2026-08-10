Iranian President Dispels Health Rumors Amid Strategic Leadership Reshuffle

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed swirling rumors about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's health, insisting that Khamenei remains "completely healthy." The president cited lengthy discussions with Khamenei to counter claims of his deteriorating condition, which had gained traction in media reports over the weekend.

These statements coincided with the release of a video by the Mehr News Agency showing Khamenei in good spirits, countering Israeli reports of a critical health situation. The situation unfolded as Pezeshkian entered his third year of presidency, following his election after Ebrahim Raisi's untimely death.

Simultaneously, Iran executed a notable reshuffle in its political and national-security leadership. Mojtaba Khamenei appointed Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as his political adviser and IRGC veteran Mohsen Rezaei as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council, highlighting a strategic effort to consolidate decision-making amid international tensions.