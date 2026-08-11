Trump's Strategic Waiver: Navigating the Jones Act Amid Global Oil Disruptions

President Donald Trump has extended a 90-day waiver permitting foreign-flagged vessels to transport oil and other commodities between U.S. ports, according to a statement from the White House.

This decision, finalized on Monday, comes as global crude supply chains are disrupted by conflict with Iran, driving fuel prices up.

The extension, aimed at maintaining resource access for the U.S. military and key industries, imposes new constraints following criticism from shipbuilders. The waiver attempts to reduce fuel prices by enhancing shipping flexibility.