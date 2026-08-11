Trump's Strategic Waiver: Navigating the Jones Act Amid Global Oil Disruptions

President Donald Trump has extended a waiver allowing foreign-flagged ships to transport key commodities between U.S. ports for 90 days. This move is intended to ease transportation bottlenecks caused by global oil disruptions. However, tighter limits have been applied following pressure from the domestic maritime industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:00 IST
Trump's Strategic Waiver: Navigating the Jones Act Amid Global Oil Disruptions
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  • United States

President Donald Trump has extended a 90-day waiver permitting foreign-flagged vessels to transport oil and other commodities between U.S. ports, according to a statement from the White House.

This decision, finalized on Monday, comes as global crude supply chains are disrupted by conflict with Iran, driving fuel prices up.

The extension, aimed at maintaining resource access for the U.S. military and key industries, imposes new constraints following criticism from shipbuilders. The waiver attempts to reduce fuel prices by enhancing shipping flexibility.

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