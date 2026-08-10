South Korea's Semiconductor Fund Ignites National Chip Renaissance

South Korea is set to launch a significant 5 trillion won semiconductor fund, targeting the development of critical chip materials and fabless companies, according to government sources. The fund forms part of a broader strategy to establish new manufacturing centers nationwide, pushing forward the country's ambitions in advanced semiconductor production.

At a press briefing, Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik highlighted the government's plan to inject another 5 trillion won in trade finance to assist suppliers. This initiative aligns with President Lee Jae Myung's semiconductor megaproject, announced back in June, which envisions a collaborative investment effort exceeding $576 billion across various chip manufacturing initiatives.

The initiative also includes legislative measures, such as the Mega Special Zone Act, to expedite processes for infrastructure development. By mid-2028, plans are in place to relocate a military air base to facilitate a new semiconductor complex. Environmental and power considerations are being addressed, with specific provisions for water and electricity supplies to ensure project viability.