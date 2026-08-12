Shelton Shines as Rising Tennis Stars Break Through at Canadian Open
American tennis player Ben Shelton delivered a commanding performance against Jakub Mensik, advancing to the Canadian Open semi-finals. Both Shelton and fellow Americans Brandon Nakashima and Learner Tien showcased their talents, reaching their first Masters 1000 semi-finals. Rafael Jodar also impressed with his debut season win over Arthur Fils.
- Country:
- United States
In a powerful display of skill, American tennis star Ben Shelton surged into the Canadian Open semi-finals by defeating Jakub Mensik with a 6-3 6-1 triumph. Shelton, known for his charging serves and aggressive play style, minimized errors to secure his spot well ahead of the U.S. Open.
After clinching victory in just 72 minutes, a jubilant Shelton expressed his satisfaction with the match. He emphasized the value of gaining confidence with each successful game on hard courts, as he prepares to face fellow American Learner Tien, fresh off his victory over Daniel Merida.
Meanwhile, American Brandon Nakashima and Spanish youngster Rafael Jodar also made notable strides, each reaching their first Masters 1000 semi-finals. Nakashima's win against Luciano Darderi was marked by precision and resilience, while Jodar's composed performance against Arthur Fils highlighted his thrilling start to the season.
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