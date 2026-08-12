Darline Graham Advances to Run-Off for South Carolina Senate Seat

Darline Graham, sister of the late Lindsey Graham, advances to a run-off for the Republican nomination for South Carolina's U.S. Senate seat. She faces Ralph Norman, backed by President Trump despite criticism of lacking political experience. The winner will compete against Democrat Annie Andrews, amidst broader GOP electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 06:52 IST
Darline Graham Advances to Run-Off for South Carolina Senate Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

Darline Graham, the sister of the late senator Lindsey Graham, has progressed to a run-off for the Republican nomination in South Carolina's upcoming U.S. Senate race. Graham, who has never held public office, has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her candidacy has sparked criticism from those who view her bid as resting heavily on family name recognition rather than a robust political background.

The run-off election is set for August 25, where Graham will face U.S. Representative Ralph Norman. The absence of a clear majority winner among ten candidates in the initial Republican primary led to the run-off, with Graham receiving 32.6% of the votes and Norman 24%.

The Republican nominee is expected to face Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician with substantial campaign funding, in the November elections. As the race unfolds, it mirrors broader GOP strategies in the South, with redistricting efforts potentially tipping political scales in favor of Republicans.

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