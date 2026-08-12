Typhoon Dolphin: Unleashing Torrential Rains and Setting Records
Typhoon Dolphin has brought significant moisture to Beijing and Henan, breaking rainfall records and causing flooding. As the strongest typhoon to hit China this year, its remnants highlight the increasing impact of climate change on extreme weather, prompting efforts to enhance forecasting with AI models.
- Country:
- China
In Beijing and Henan, remnants of Typhoon Dolphin unleashed torrents of rain on Wednesday, threatening to surpass a third of the capital's average annual rainfall in just a day. As the strongest typhoon to hit China in 2023, Dolphin weakened but continued to draw moisture inland, heightening flood risks.
Record-breaking rainfall inundated central regions, including Henan and Hubei, earlier this week. Notably, Wugang, hub to a key steel company, saw 209.5 mm of rain, while Xiangyang recorded 169.1 mm, both smashing August precipitation records amid a climate change-fueled typhoon season exacerbated by El Niño.
Facing increasingly severe weather events, Beijing enforced an orange rainstorm alert and halted several bus routes, impacting morning commutes. Meanwhile, Chinese meteorologists are eyeing AI-driven weather models to advance traditional forecasting methods for enhanced resilience against extreme conditions.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise as Taiwan Condemns China-Indonesia Naval Drills
-
Tensions Escalate: Taiwan's Backlash Against Chinese-Indonesia Naval Drills
-
Tensions Rise: Taiwan Denounces Chinese-Indonesian Naval Drills
-
Tensions Escalate as China Plans Naval Drills Near Taiwan
-
AI Weather Models Advance as China Enhances Forecast Accuracy