Alabama Republicans Nominate Rhett Marques for U.S. House Seat

Rhett Marques was selected by Republican voters in Alabama as their candidate for the 2nd District U.S. House seat. He will face Democrat Shomari Figures in the upcoming November election, following the state’s redistricting efforts aimed at flipping a Democrat-held area by leveraging a pro-Republican congressional map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 06:52 IST
Alabama Republicans Nominate Rhett Marques for U.S. House Seat
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive move, Alabama Republican voters have endorsed State Representative Rhett Marques as their candidate for the 2nd District U.S. House seat in the forthcoming November election.

This comes on the heels of a strategic redrawing of the state's electoral map—designed with the intent to swing the historically Democrat-held area in the GOP's favor.

Marques will challenge the incumbent, Democrat Shomari Figures, who is seeking reelection, buoyed by a recent Supreme Court ruling that approved the new, pro-Republican district boundaries.

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