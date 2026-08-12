Minnesota and Wisconsin Primaries: Testing Ideological Boundaries

Polls closed Tuesday for the gubernatorial primaries in Minnesota and Wisconsin, featuring candidates with stark ideological differences from their respective parties. Former MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is contending for the Republican nomination in Minnesota, while democratic socialist Francesca Hong aims for the Democratic nomination in Wisconsin.

These primaries could see candidates facing off against more traditional competitors in the midterms this November, further testing the progressive energy boosting left-wing Democrats while also gauging the lasting impact of former President Donald Trump's endorsements within Republican circles.

In Minnesota, Republicans face a challenging landscape, with Lindell among the most prominent candidates and an ally of Trump, who endorsed him earlier this year. Across the border in Wisconsin, Hong is campaigning with leftist policy proposals designed to appeal to the party's grassroots support base, aiming to navigate and seize the shifting dynamics of the Democratic party's electoral strategy.