Tom Tiffany: GOP's Gubernatorial Choice

Wisconsin Republicans have selected Representative Tom Tiffany as their candidate for the upcoming governor's race. Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin's seventh congressional district, will compete against the Democratic nominee in the November general election, as per U.S. media projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 07:17 IST
Tom Tiffany: GOP's Gubernatorial Choice
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant political move, Wisconsin Republicans have picked Representative Tom Tiffany as their nominee for governor, as projected by various U.S. media outlets.

Tiffany, who serves Wisconsin's seventh congressional district, is set to face the Democratic nominee in the crucial November general election.

This decision marks another pivotal moment in the state's ongoing political landscape.

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