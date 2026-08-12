Tom Tiffany: GOP's Gubernatorial Choice
Wisconsin Republicans have selected Representative Tom Tiffany as their candidate for the upcoming governor's race. Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin's seventh congressional district, will compete against the Democratic nominee in the November general election, as per U.S. media projections.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant political move, Wisconsin Republicans have picked Representative Tom Tiffany as their nominee for governor, as projected by various U.S. media outlets.
Tiffany, who serves Wisconsin's seventh congressional district, is set to face the Democratic nominee in the crucial November general election.
This decision marks another pivotal moment in the state's ongoing political landscape.
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