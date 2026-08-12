Nature’s Fury: Typhoon Triggers Chaos in China

China has been hit by its most powerful typhoon this year, with intense rain battering the capital and causing widespread flooding. Major roads in Beijing became rivers, with stranded vehicles as the storm set new rainfall records across central and eastern provinces.

The typhoon forced the suspension of 250 bus routes and the closure of 150 tourist attractions. Several subway lines operated at reduced speeds as authorities issued the second-highest rainstorm warning. Despite weakening, the storm's remnants continue to pose a flood threat by drawing tropical moisture deep inland.

In the wake of this destructive weather, Chinese meteorologists are turning to advanced AI models to complement their forecasting systems. With extreme rainfall causing billions in economic losses annually, there is a growing impetus to fortify resilience against such calamities.