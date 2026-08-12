Tight Political Races Test Progressive Strength in Midwest Primaries

Progressive and moderate candidates face unexpected challenges in Midwest Democratic primaries. Francesca Hong vies to become Wisconsin's first democratic socialist governor against moderate David Crowley. Meanwhile, Minnesota's Senate primary highlights left-leaning momentum, with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan defeating Angie Craig. Key races test the influence of prominent endorsements and progressive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:42 IST
Tight Political Races Test Progressive Strength in Midwest Primaries
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising twist, Democratic primaries in the Midwest showcased the competitive nature of the state's political landscape. Wisconsin's gubernatorial race between Francesca Hong and David Crowley remains too close to call, as Crowley maintains a narrow lead with over 90% of votes counted.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's Senate primary spotlighted progressive momentum as Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan triumphed over moderate Representative Angie Craig, seeking a seat after Senator Tina Smith's upcoming retirement. The results indicate a growing interest in left-leaning policy objectives among Democratic voters.

The primary season also tested the power of political endorsements. Trump-backed Mike Lindell lost to Lisa Demuth in Minnesota’s Republican gubernatorial race. Amidst these heated contests, the focus is now on how each nominee will fare in the upcoming general elections.

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