F-16 Crash Landing: Pilot Survives Dramatic Ejection

A military F-16 aircraft went down on Wednesday in the northwestern Turkish province of Yalova during a training flight. Turkey's defense ministry reported the pilot successfully ejected, escaping the crash without serious injuries.

Local media captured dramatic footage of the incident, showing thick black smoke billowing from a field where the aircraft landed. The scene, quickly shared online, sparked widespread discussion and concern.

The incident has prompted calls for an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the training exercise and the safety measures in place. Officials are ensuring the pilot's health and assessing any potential impact on local residents and infrastructure.