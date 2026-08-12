Unveiling The Risks: President Trump's Secretive Flight
President Donald Trump revealed that a recent flight he took was at greater risk due to a potential Iranian assassination threat. The Republican president was moved between aircraft in a catering truck to minimize the threat after secretive military transportation from Turkey.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump disclosed on Wednesday that the plane he flew on, following a covert military flight from Turkey, was at heightened risk due to an alleged Iranian assassination threat.
The incident involved Trump being discreetly transferred between airplanes via a catering truck because of security concerns.
Speaking to reporters, Trump stressed the increased risk associated with the flight, noting that the targeted plane would likely be deemed a higher-value target.
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