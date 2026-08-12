Surprising Turn: Lisa Demuth Secures GOP Gubernatorial Nomination

Minnesota Republicans have selected State Representative Lisa Demuth as their gubernatorial candidate, unexpectedly defeating former MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Demuth is set to compete against Democratic nominee Senator Amy Klobuchar in the upcoming November general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:12 IST
Surprising Turn: Lisa Demuth Secures GOP Gubernatorial Nomination
nominee
  • Country:
  • United States

Minnesota Republicans have made a strategic choice in state politics by nominating Representative Lisa Demuth for governor, turning down the high-profile candidate Mike Lindell, notwithstanding his endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

This development marks a pivotal moment for the GOP in the state, showing a preference for Demuth's approach as they head towards the gubernatorial race.

Demuth now prepares to challenge Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar come November, in what promises to be a highly anticipated election showdown.

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