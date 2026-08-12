Surprising Turn: Lisa Demuth Secures GOP Gubernatorial Nomination

Minnesota Republicans have made a strategic choice in state politics by nominating Representative Lisa Demuth for governor, turning down the high-profile candidate Mike Lindell, notwithstanding his endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

This development marks a pivotal moment for the GOP in the state, showing a preference for Demuth's approach as they head towards the gubernatorial race.

Demuth now prepares to challenge Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar come November, in what promises to be a highly anticipated election showdown.