Secret Flight: Trump's Airborne Escape Amidst Iranian Threat

In a surprising revelation, US President Donald Trump has admitted to secretly switching planes on his return trip from the NATO Summit in Turkiye last month. This decision was made following a security threat, as advised by the Secret Service and military, shortly after a report by the Washington Post.

Speaking to the media, Trump stated that he complied with the directive from the Secret Service and military to change his flight for safety reasons amidst an alleged assassination threat from Iran. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after the summit on July 8 and was kept confidential, even to some White House staff.

According to the Washington Post, while President Trump was visibly seen boarding the traditional Air Force One, he discreetly transferred to a smaller Air Force C-32A plane. This maneuver involved using an airport catering truck to remain unseen, a tactic unknown to many journalists and staff, leading to the former plane being used as a decoy.