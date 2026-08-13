Amit Shah Launches Gramin Gyan Setu App for Rural Libraries

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah launched the 'Gramin Gyan Setu' app through video conferencing, introducing a technology-backed network that connects libraries across his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat and gives village readers access to a much larger collection of books than their local libraries can physically hold. The initiative was launched on the birth anniversary of renowned librarian S.R. Ranganathan, which is observed as National Library Day, adding a symbolic connection between the new digital platform and efforts to encourage reading across rural communities.

Shah said the broader idea is to establish a centrally located library near the school in every village, giving children a convenient place to read while providing adolescents and young people with books for career development and competitive examinations. Around 63 libraries have already been established, while smaller libraries containing roughly 5,000 to 6,000 books are being developed across villages in the Gandhinagar, Kalol and Sanand Assembly constituencies.

Village Readers Get Access to 2.80 Lakh Books

The Gramin Gyan Setu system expands the choices available to readers by connecting rural libraries with four larger libraries that collectively hold around 2.80 lakh books. A child accustomed to selecting from the 6,000 to 7,000 books available locally can use the connected system to request material from this much wider collection, creating a model where a small village library serves as an entry point to a significantly larger knowledge network.

Vans funded through Shah's Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds will support the physical movement of books between participating libraries. These vehicles will visit villages every fortnight, collect books that have already been issued and deliver titles requested through the app, combining digital discovery with a physical delivery system suited to rural areas.

The local collections have also been planned to serve different age groups and interests, with books covering Gujarat's history, Indian history, the freedom struggle and the Revolution of 1857, alongside material intended to support preparation for state and national-level competitive examinations.

752 Libraries Connected Through Hub-and-Spoke Model

Shah credited Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state government with developing the original library concept through a more structured and technology-driven approach. As many as 752 libraries have now been connected with the Gramin Gyan Setu app, creating what Shah described as a hub-and-spoke system for sharing books and knowledge resources.

He also spoke about the role librarians can play beyond managing book collections, particularly by guiding young readers towards subjects and resources suited to their interests as they move from childhood into adolescence and adulthood. Regular reading, he said, can gradually develop into deeper study and help young people build the knowledge required to contribute meaningfully in their chosen fields.

Shah Recalls How Libraries Shaped His Reading Habit

During his address, Shah shared his own experience with libraries, recalling his association with the Mahatma Gandhi Library in Mansa, which has also been linked with the initiative. He said he spent around 16 years using the library to develop basic knowledge across different subjects while studying some areas in greater depth, before later becoming associated with the Gujarat Vidyapith library after moving to Ahmedabad.

The Home Minister said he would like institutions such as Sastu Sahitya Mandal, Gita Press, the Bhupen Hazarika Institute and the Thiruvalluvar Institute to eventually connect online with libraries in Gandhinagar district and across Gujarat, allowing technology to widen the range of material available to students and other readers.

Shah also encouraged parents to nurture reading habits among children and urged homemakers to use their available time to explore books on different subjects while motivating younger family members to study. The Gramin Gyan Setu initiative places that reading culture within a connected rural library network, where technology and regular book delivery can give village readers access to resources far beyond the shelves closest to them.