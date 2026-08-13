Ukraine Proposes Black Sea Peace Pact to Russia

Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire to Russia via a third party, aiming to halt both nations' attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea. This strategic offer, as reported by a source familiar with the negotiations, is yet to receive a formal response from Moscow.

In the past weeks, rhetoric from both Ukraine and Russia highlights growing concerns over escalating attacks on the pivotal grain shipments and infrastructure within the bustling Black Sea corridor. These actions have the potential to significantly influence global food prices, causing ripples across international markets this year.

The diplomatic initiative by Ukraine underscores the critical importance of the Black Sea in maintaining stable food supply chains and seeks to avert further economic consequences amid ongoing regional tensions.