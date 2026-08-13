President Murmu Honours Artists at Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards

President Droupadi Murmu honoured eminent performing artists with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for 2024 and 2025 in New Delhi on 13 August 2026, celebrating the people whose music, dance, theatre and traditional art forms preserve stories and memories from communities across India.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murmu described the award recipients as collectively representing a cultural map of the country, shaped by regional songs, festivals, languages, dialects and artistic traditions that have developed over centuries.

India's Artistic Diversity Draws Deeply From Nature

The President highlighted the extraordinary range of Indian musical traditions, dance styles and folk theatre, pointing to the close relationship between cultural expression and the landscapes in which these traditions developed. Birdsong, flowing rivers, waterfalls, trees and clouds have inspired generations of musicians and dancers, while food, clothing and celebrations also reflect the natural environments and local identities of different regions. Murmu said this connection between diversity and unity remains one of the greatest strengths of Indian art, allowing distinctive local traditions to form part of a shared cultural identity without losing their individual character.

Folk Traditions Need Support to Reach New Generations

The President raised concerns about folk art forms that face the risk of disappearing as lifestyles and communities change, stressing that documentation alone will not be enough to keep these traditions alive. She highlighted the Guru-Shishya tradition as an important part of how artistic knowledge has historically moved between generations, with experienced practitioners teaching techniques, values and cultural understanding directly to their students.

Murmu welcomed the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Kala-Diksha programme, which works to preserve artistic traditions, and encouraged senior performers to make structured efforts to train younger artists who can carry their knowledge forward.

Award Winners Called Guardians of Cultural Memory

Folk and tribal arts received particular attention during the President's remarks, with Murmu describing them as expressions of community memory, collective consciousness and a close relationship with nature. Congratulating the Fellowship and Award recipients, she described artists as guardians of India's collective memory who also have a role in shaping how its cultural traditions develop in the future.

The President also highlighted the Sangeet Natak Akademi's contribution to India's soft power, expressing confidence that the institution will continue sharing the country's cultural energy with audiences around the world. For the artists recognised in New Delhi, the honours celebrate individual achievement while drawing attention to the wider responsibility of keeping India's diverse performing traditions active, visible and meaningful for future generations.