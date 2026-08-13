In a sudden escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes on Thursday claimed the lives of two Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, marking the first fatalities in over a week. Among the casualties was a senior police official, as Israeli military actions, done under U.S. pressure to scale back, continue to provoke concern.

The strikes targeted suspected Hamas operatives, with one attack in Khan Younis resulting in one death and injuries, according to Palestinian medics. A separate aerial assault via drone strike in Gaza City led to the death of the city’s police chief, Jamal Abu Kmail, confirmed by the Hamas-led interior ministry.

Despite efforts toward peace initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, remains skeptical of the plans, insisting on security assurances before any cessation of conflict. The situation remains volatile as international forces weigh in on potential resolutions.