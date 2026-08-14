Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Railway Hub and Tugboats
Russian forces targeted a railway station in Izmail, claiming it was used for military logistics in Ukraine. Additionally, two tugboats near Mykolaiv were struck, with Russia alleging they escorted cargo to Ukrainian ports. Reuters has not independently verified these claims by the Russian Defense Ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have launched strikes targeting the railway station in Izmail, a port city in Ukraine. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the station was allegedly involved in the loading, storing, and transportation of military cargo and fuel supplies for Ukraine's armed forces.
In addition to targeting the railway station, Russian forces struck two tugboats off the coast of Mykolaiv. The Russian Defense Ministry claims these vessels were being used to escort cargo to Ukrainian ports, though these assertions have not been independently verified by Reuters or other news agencies.
The situation remains tense as both sides continue their exchanges amidst the ongoing conflict, highlighting the strategic importance of transportation hubs in military logistics.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Escalate: Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Grain Port
-
Tensions Rise: Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Danube Port
-
Tensions Rise: Russia Strikes Ukraine's Crucial Danube Port
-
Syria Ushers in New Era with First Wheat and Cement Shipments at Recently Reclaimed Tartous Port
-
Russian Strikes Target Odessa Cargo and Port Facilities