Russian forces have launched strikes targeting the railway station in Izmail, a port city in Ukraine. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the station was allegedly involved in the loading, storing, and transportation of military cargo and fuel supplies for Ukraine's armed forces.

In addition to targeting the railway station, Russian forces struck two tugboats off the coast of Mykolaiv. The Russian Defense Ministry claims these vessels were being used to escort cargo to Ukrainian ports, though these assertions have not been independently verified by Reuters or other news agencies.

The situation remains tense as both sides continue their exchanges amidst the ongoing conflict, highlighting the strategic importance of transportation hubs in military logistics.