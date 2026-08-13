Taiwan's Air Raid Drills: Preparing for the Unthinkable
Taiwan conducted annual air raid drills, simulating Chinese attacks, including mobile internet throttling to prepare for potential invasion scenarios. The exercises, part of the larger Han Kuang war games, saw police directing civilians to safety while the military held anti-blockade drills showcasing Taiwan's defense strategies.
- Country:
- Taiwan
On Thursday, air raid sirens echoed through Taipei as Taiwan conducted annual drills simulating a Chinese invasion, including limiting mobile internet to mimic wartime conditions.
This exercise is part of Taiwan's broader Han Kuang war games, testing responses to potential attacks through both military operations and civil defense drills.
Amid geopolitical tensions, President Lai Ching-te and diplomats observed emergency response measures, emphasizing international collaboration against potential regional threats.
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