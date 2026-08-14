Tensions in the Black Sea: No Ceasefire in Sight

Russia has dismissed the idea of a Black Sea ceasefire, suggesting there are no grounds for half-measures. With escalating attacks from both Russia and Ukraine on commercial ships, resulting grain price hikes, hopes for peace appear slim. Turkey's proposals for a moratorium weren't approached formally, adding to the stalemate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:29 IST
Tensions in the Black Sea: No Ceasefire in Sight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia rejected any notion of a ceasefire in the Black Sea on Friday, emphasizing that partial measures won't provide a pause for the conflict's escalation.

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their assaults on commercial shipping in recent weeks, contributing to a rise in global grain prices. A Russian Ministry official, Maria Zakharova, labeled Ukraine's actions as 'brazen terrorism', omitting Russia's own offensive activities.

Zakharova criticized Ukrainian efforts to destabilize civilian maritime operations while showing disinterest in ceasefire talks proposed informally through Turkey. She dismissed the possibility of reverting to previous grain export agreements, citing perceived breaches by Ukraine and western parties.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Renaissance: Building Better for 2047

India's Infrastructure Renaissance: Building Better for 2047

Global
2
Mount Etna's Ash Cloud Grounds Flights: Sicily's Aviation Woes Intensify

Mount Etna's Ash Cloud Grounds Flights: Sicily's Aviation Woes Intensify

Italy
3
Zambia Election Chaos: Vote Counting Halted Amid Violence

Zambia Election Chaos: Vote Counting Halted Amid Violence

Zambia
4
Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti

Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unak...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026