Russia rejected any notion of a ceasefire in the Black Sea on Friday, emphasizing that partial measures won't provide a pause for the conflict's escalation.

Both Russia and Ukraine have intensified their assaults on commercial shipping in recent weeks, contributing to a rise in global grain prices. A Russian Ministry official, Maria Zakharova, labeled Ukraine's actions as 'brazen terrorism', omitting Russia's own offensive activities.

Zakharova criticized Ukrainian efforts to destabilize civilian maritime operations while showing disinterest in ceasefire talks proposed informally through Turkey. She dismissed the possibility of reverting to previous grain export agreements, citing perceived breaches by Ukraine and western parties.