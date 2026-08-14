Zambia Election Chaos: Vote Counting Halted Amid Violence

Zambia's election process has encountered a significant obstacle as the national election commission has halted the counting of votes. The suspension follows reports of violence targeting election officials in various districts.

Concerns have also been raised over the theft of marked ballot papers, further complicating the electoral process. The commission announced on Friday that it would review the situation within 24 hours to consider the next steps.

This suspension underlines the challenges faced in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process in Zambia amid rising tensions and security concerns.