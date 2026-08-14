Zambia Election Chaos: Vote Counting Halted Amid Violence

Zambia's election commission halted vote counting due to violence against election officials in several districts. Reports also indicated theft of marked ballot papers from boxes. The commission will reassess the suspension within 24 hours to address the issues and ensure the integrity of the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:58 IST
Zambia Election Chaos: Vote Counting Halted Amid Violence
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia's election process has encountered a significant obstacle as the national election commission has halted the counting of votes. The suspension follows reports of violence targeting election officials in various districts.

Concerns have also been raised over the theft of marked ballot papers, further complicating the electoral process. The commission announced on Friday that it would review the situation within 24 hours to consider the next steps.

This suspension underlines the challenges faced in ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process in Zambia amid rising tensions and security concerns.

TRENDING

1
Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Kazakhstan
2
Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia
3
Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

United States
4
Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Croatia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026