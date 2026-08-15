Russia's Disinformation Surge: Poland-Ukraine Tension Amplified

Russia has escalated its disinformation efforts in Poland by exploiting a historical dispute with Ukraine over World War Two. Polish officials warn that the campaign is intensifying anti-Ukrainian sentiment as Poland sees rising far-right support. Social media posts in Polish have notably increased, driven by bot activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 01:38 IST
Russia's Disinformation Surge: Poland-Ukraine Tension Amplified
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  • Country:
  • Poland

Russia has intensified its disinformation campaign in Poland, leveraging a World War Two historical dispute with Ukraine to stoke tensions, Polish authorities report.

The Volhynia massacre dispute, where Ukrainians are accused of killing thousands of Poles, has been resurrected with added controversy following President Zelenskiy's contentious actions.

Amidst increasing far-right support, the Polish government cautions the upcoming elections could be swayed by anti-Ukrainian sentiment fueled by Russia's amplified disinformation tactics.

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