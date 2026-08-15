Russia has intensified its disinformation campaign in Poland, leveraging a World War Two historical dispute with Ukraine to stoke tensions, Polish authorities report.

The Volhynia massacre dispute, where Ukrainians are accused of killing thousands of Poles, has been resurrected with added controversy following President Zelenskiy's contentious actions.

Amidst increasing far-right support, the Polish government cautions the upcoming elections could be swayed by anti-Ukrainian sentiment fueled by Russia's amplified disinformation tactics.