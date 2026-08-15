Lula Maintains Lead as Brazilian Election Approaches

Brazilian President Lula da Silva maintains an edge over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, with a Quaest poll indicating a tightening race ahead of the October election. In a simulated runoff, Lula would secure 43% of the votes, while Bolsonaro garners 40%, narrowing from a previous poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:41 IST
Lula Maintains Lead as Brazilian Election Approaches
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's political landscape sees a competitive edge as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains his lead over challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. According to a Quaest poll released on Friday, the gap between the two candidates has narrowed ahead of the much-anticipated October election.

In a simulated second-round runoff scenario, President Lula da Silva is projected to receive 43% of voters' support, compared to 40% for Bolsonaro. This indicates a tightening race, as an earlier poll on August 5 showed Lula leading by a margin of 44% to 39%, showing a slight decrease in his lead.

The upcoming election poses to be a pivotal moment in Brazil's political scene as the leftist incumbent and the right-wing challenger vie for the nation's leadership. The changing dynamics could play a crucial role as the campaigns advance towards October.

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