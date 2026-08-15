Lula Maintains Lead as Bolsonaro Narrows Gap

A recent Quaest poll reveals that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva retains his lead against right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro. Despite the widening support, the gap between Lula and Bolsonaro is tightening as they head towards the October election showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 02:53 IST
Lula Maintains Lead as Bolsonaro Narrows Gap
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  • Country:
  • Brazil

A new Quaest poll indicates that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a lead over his political rival, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

Despite this advantage, Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing faction, has been gaining momentum, narrowing the gap between the two contenders.

This development comes as both leaders prepare for the upcoming election scheduled for October, where they will vie for the presidency.

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