Iran Seeks Red Cross Aid for Pilots' Release Amid Qatar Tensions

In a recent development, Iran's Armed Forces General Staff has reached out to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The request seeks assistance in securing the freedom of three Iranian pilots allegedly detained by Qatar.

According to a letter published by the semi-official Fars news agency on Saturday, the pilots were reportedly apprehended following a March mission targeting what Tehran has labeled as an 'enemy military base' in Qatar.

As of now, Qatari authorities have not issued any confirmation regarding Iran’s claims, adding a layer of uncertainty to the situation.