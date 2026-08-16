Escalating Tensions: Deadly Israeli Strikes Rock Southern Lebanon

At least 11 people were confirmed dead following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Lebanese health ministry. This marks one of the deadliest series of attacks since a U.S.-mediated peace framework was agreed upon with Israel. Israeli officials claim the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure.

In response, Iran-backed Hezbollah declared that these attacks would receive an appropriate retaliation. The peace framework allowed Israeli troops to remain inside occupied southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed and the Lebanese army takes control, a condition Hezbollah rejects.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli warplanes hit a house in Ansar, killing seven, including women and children. Additionally, four were killed in Deir El Zahrani. The escalating conflict has resulted in over 4,300 deaths in Lebanon since early March.