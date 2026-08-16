Farewell to Former Premier Zhu Rongji

Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, a pivotal figure in China's recent history, passed away at the age of 97. His body is set to be cremated on Tuesday in Beijing, according to state news agency Xinhua. Zhu was renowned for his economic reforms and leadership during challenging times.

In honor of his contributions, flags will be flown at half-mast in Tiananmen Square and various key locations throughout China, as a sign of national mourning and respect. Zhu Rongji's political legacy and the impact of his tenure as premier continue to be debated and celebrated across China.

Observers recall Zhu’s tenure as a period of transition and transformation, symbolizing a critical phase in the country's move toward economic modernization. His death marks the end of an era for many who were directly influenced by his policymaking and governance style.