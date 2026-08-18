High Stakes Primaries: Florida and Alaska on the Political Chessboard

Voters in Florida and Alaska head to the polls Tuesday for pivotal primary elections that could be key indicators of which party will control Congress after the November midterms. In Alaska, Democratic contender Mary Peltola faces incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan, both on a nonpartisan ballot, in a race strategists believe could be decisive for Senate control.

Florida's redistricting, pushed through by its Republican-led legislature, has redrawn the political map, potentially giving the GOP a boost with an expected increase in House seats. This development forces incumbent Democrats to adapt to new electoral landscapes, affecting their re-election campaigns amid concerns about representation for minority communities.

In the competitive Florida Senate race, Republicans are set to strengthen their positions with Byron Donalds leading the gubernatorial nomination. As parties strategize for November, Alaska's Democratic lead in traditional Republican stronghold intrigues analysts, with ranked-choice voting adding complexity to voter decisions.