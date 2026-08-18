Battle for Control: Key Developments in the Upcoming Primaries

As voters head to the polls in Alaska, Florida, and California, key developments could shape the future control of Congress. In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola aims to capitalize on ranked-choice voting, while Florida sees a clash between democrats over socialist policies. Meanwhile, AIPAC tests its influence in California as Trump’s endorsement faces scrutiny in Florida's gubernatorial contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:31 IST
Battle for Control: Key Developments in the Upcoming Primaries
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Voters in Alaska, Florida, and California are preparing to cast their ballots as crucial primary elections loom on Tuesday, potentially setting the course for the upcoming congressional balance of power.

Alaska presents a unique opportunity for Democrats as Mary Peltola attempts to leverage the state's ranked-choice voting system to reclaim a Senate seat last held by the party in 2014. Incumbent Republican Dan S. Sullivan faces potential voter confusion due to a similarly named challenger on the ballot.

Florida's political landscape is marked by an intraparty clash as Oliver Larkin, with Democratic Socialist backing, challenges centrist Jared Moskowitz. Meanwhile, AIPAC intensifies efforts in California, with broader implications given Trump's endorsement influence in Florida's gubernatorial race.

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