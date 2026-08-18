Dollar Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty and Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar sees a slight rise, maintaining proximity to recent lows due to reduced rate hike bets, while Middle East tensions keep sentiment fragile. Inflation concerns, heightened by the conflict, affect bond markets, as analysts remain cautious about economic impacts, including potential Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:19 IST
Dollar Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty and Middle East Tensions
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The U.S. dollar inched up on Tuesday but remained close to multi-month lows amidst traders reducing their bets on rate hikes. Despite the rise, market sentiment stayed fragile due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as the euro pulled back from recent highs.

Concerns over inflation have preoccupied bond traders, contrasting the mood in currency markets. Worries are compounded by the Middle East conflict and increased fiscal pressures, leading to record-high borrowing costs for major economies.

Bond yields across the globe climbed partly because of the strain on energy prices due to potential prolonged closure of strategic points like the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts speculate on future inflation directions, as geopolitical events continue to shake economic forecasts.

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