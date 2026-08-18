Dollar Gains Amid Economic Uncertainty and Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar inched up on Tuesday but remained close to multi-month lows amidst traders reducing their bets on rate hikes. Despite the rise, market sentiment stayed fragile due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, as the euro pulled back from recent highs.

Concerns over inflation have preoccupied bond traders, contrasting the mood in currency markets. Worries are compounded by the Middle East conflict and increased fiscal pressures, leading to record-high borrowing costs for major economies.

Bond yields across the globe climbed partly because of the strain on energy prices due to potential prolonged closure of strategic points like the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts speculate on future inflation directions, as geopolitical events continue to shake economic forecasts.