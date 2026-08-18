Tribal Students Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Intensifies Over Unmet Needs

Tribal students in Pune have embarked on an indefinite hunger strike, demanding action on longstanding issues. Their key demands include compensation for deceased students' families, insurance coverage, recruitment implementation, and policy changes. As health concerns rise, the protesters warn of escalation if their grievances remain unaddressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:41 IST
Tribal Students Demand Justice: Hunger Strike Intensifies Over Unmet Needs
Tribal Students begin indefinite hunger strike at Manjari Hostel in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In Pune, tribal students launched an indefinite hunger strike at the Tribal Hostel in Manjari, demanding decisive government action on a slew of longstanding issues affecting their community. Alongside the hunger strike, numerous students have joined a sit-in protest, with reports indicating deteriorating health conditions among participants.

The protest, originating on August 13, seeks to spotlight the educational, social, and other pressing concerns of tribal students. Prominent among their demands is the retraction of an allegedly unjust government resolution dated August 5, impacting tribal hostel residents. Additionally, protesters demand Rs 1 crore compensation for families of three girls who succumbed to snakebites at a tribal school in Gadchiroli, and the filing of culpable homicide cases against implicated officials.

Further demands include Rs 10 crore insurance coverage for residents in tribal schools, fulfillment of tribal recruitment vacancies via a pending process, and reinstatement of PESA employees. The protesters called for enforcing the PESA Act in hiring policies and scrapping government resolutions on caste certificates. Akshay Ghode warned of intensified protests, including participation by female students, if demands remain unmet.

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