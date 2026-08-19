Night Harvests: Battling Heatwaves in Japan's Agricultural Sector

Motoaki Iijima, a flower farmer in Japan, is adapting to severe heatwaves by working nighttime hours. As temperatures soar, farmers are changing their schedules to protect themselves and their crops. This shift highlights the broader challenges faced by Japan's aging agricultural workforce in the face of climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 04:30 IST
Night Harvests: Battling Heatwaves in Japan's Agricultural Sector

As harsh heatwaves turn Japanese summers into survival challenges, Motoaki Iijima, a flower farmer, has adapted by working through the night. His illuminated greenhouse near Tokyo glows after sunset. Intense daytime temperatures, sometimes deadly, have forced farmers across Japan to reassess traditional agrarian timelines.

Iijima, who converted his family's rice farm to a flower farm, began nighttime work after a worker suffered heatstroke in 2020. With Japanese summers growing hotter, farmers, including Iijima, are increasingly active under cooler night skies. His efforts underscore a nationwide shift as Japan's primarily older farming population faces mounting heat stresses.

This seasonal danger has led to increased regulations and innovations in agricultural practices. While some farmers employ advanced tech, Iijima's farm adapts manually, with workers hustling at dawn to avoid dangerous heat. The government has introduced measures to counteract the rising threat of heat stress on productivity and well-being in Japan's vital agricultural sector.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

Global
2
LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

Global
3
High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

Global
4
Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroughs

Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroug...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026