Unprecedented Sea Heat: The Impact of Human-Caused Climate Change in Europe

On Wednesday, scientists revealed that human-caused climate change has been the predominant driver behind the recent record-breaking sea temperatures around Europe. These findings raise alarms about potential devastating impacts on marine ecosystems and coastal communities reliant on these waters.

The extreme heatwave this summer has not spared Europe’s seas. Recent data indicates that the Mediterranean reached its highest July temperature ever recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, with an offshore buoy near Mallorca marking a staggering 33 degrees Celsius in early August. This trend is concerning, particularly given that human influence has added approximately two degrees of warming to the Mediterranean and around 1.4 degrees to Western European seas, as per the World Weather Attribution group's analysis.

According to the research, without human-induced climate change, the current peak sea temperatures would have been nearly impossible to achieve. For instance, the Celtic Sea off Britain and Ireland experiences temperatures that, in the absence of anthropogenic factors, would occur only once a century. These warmer waters increase moisture levels and intensify storms, leading to detrimental effects on biodiversity and food supply chains, as species struggle to adapt or shift habitats to evade the heat.