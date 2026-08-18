Forging a New World Order: Russia and North Korea's Strategic Alliance

Russia and North Korea are collaborating to establish a 'new and righteous world order.' Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised North Korea's military support, while Pyongyang's aid to Moscow has raised concerns about potential weapons development collaboration. Zelenskiy and Western nations view Moscow's narrative as a mischaracterization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 15:45 IST
Forging a New World Order: Russia and North Korea's Strategic Alliance
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced a joint effort with North Korea to create a 'new and righteous world order.' Lavrov's communication to his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui underscores a deepening alliance following Pyongyang's military support in Russia's territorial conflicts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dispatched approximately 14,000 troops to aid Russia against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant move that Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged in May 2025. This collaboration has drawn concerns regarding potential weapons development exchanges between the two nations.

The involvement of North Korean soldiers is being credited as evidence of a strong militant friendship. However, these developments have been met with skepticism by South Korea and Western governments, who are wary of possible technology and arms exchanges aiding Pyongyang's military capabilities.

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