The 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was marked with tributes from Congress leaders across the nation. Congress MP Pawan Khera expressed that Gandhi's untimely demise was a major loss, suggesting that India's historical trajectory may have been different had he lived.

Senior Congress member Mani Shankar Aiyar emphasized the importance of recalling Gandhi's vision and thoughts. Aiyar highlighted the need to study Gandhi's ideologies to counter current political challenges, notably recalling his reflections on the country's character as critical to future discourse.

In solemn ceremonies at Veer Bhumi, political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, laid floral wreaths in memory of a leader described often as the 'architect of modern India.' Rajiv's reforms in technology continue to influence India's IT sector today.