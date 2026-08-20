Nation Remembers Rajiv Gandhi: A Tribute to the Architect of Modern India
On Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary, prominent leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and VP CP Radhakrishnan, paid homage to the former Prime Minister. Known as the architect of modern India, Rajiv is remembered for his dedication to unity, democracy, and technological progress, setting the foundation for India's IT sector.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary, top Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, extended their tributes, acknowledging his significant contributions to the nation.
In a heartfelt homage, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi, vowed to uphold his father's commitment to unity and democracy, emphasizing values of harmony, compassion, and justice for all citizens.
Referred to as the 'architect of modern India,' Rajiv Gandhi's leadership and policy reforms in the tech sector laid the groundwork for the nation's IT growth, notably establishing NASSCOM, a pillar of India's software industry.
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