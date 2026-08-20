Congress Leaders Pay Tribute on Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd Birth Anniversary
On the 82nd birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leaders commemorated his legacy by recalling his contributions to India's IT sector and mourning his assassination. Amidst political discourse, Congress rejected appeasement allegations, while leaders paid homage at Veer Bhumi, remembering Gandhi as a modern architect of India.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, marking the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, top Congress figures gathered to honor his memory. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury fondly recounted his initial foray into Congress, drawing a vivid picture of joining in 1991 alongside Gandhi.
As political debates simmered, Chowdhury rebuffed the BJP's accusation of Congress engaging in appeasement politics regarding its stance on Vande Mataram. Addressing the criticism, he highlighted the party's adherence to its long-standing resolution from 1937, dismissing any notion of appeasement.
Leading tributes, Sonia Gandhi and her family, supported by senior Congress members like Ashok Gehlot, gathered at Veer Bhumi to honor Gandhi. Celebrated as an architect of modern India, Rajiv Gandhi's impact on the IT sector and his tragic assassination were prominently remembered, reiterating his lasting legacy.
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