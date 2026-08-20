Iran Executes Foreign National Amid Protest Fallout
Iran executed Qaem Hosseini, a foreign national, over charges related to nationwide protests in January. State media reported that Hosseini participated in events that led to the killing of security personnel during the protests.
Iran executed a foreign national named Qaem Hosseini on Sunday, according to state media reports.
The execution stemmed from charges related to nationwide protests that took place in January.
State media alleged that Hosseini was involved in events during the protests that resulted in the deaths of security force members.
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