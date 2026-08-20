Kazakhstan's Parliamentary Shift: Tokayev's Consolidating Power

Kazakhstan is heading to the polls for a snap parliamentary election that could cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power. This follows recent constitutional amendments that permit him to extend his presidency for another seven years.

In a break from former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, Tokayev has sought to maintain close international ties while advocating for peace in Ukraine. The nation's significant oil exports have faced disruptions amid regional tensions, impacting Kazakhstan's economy which has also battled inflationary pressures.

The ruling party, renaming itself as Adilet, is expected to dominate the election with strong support in Almaty. Despite the anticipated electoral success, substantial political changes are not forecasted, leaving citizens like Atapsha, a 73-year-old voter, longing for improved living standards amid ongoing economic challenges.