Tensions Rise: Britain's Alleged Involvement in Ukraine War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warns that the UK's involvement in providing drones to Ukraine could be seen as a direct participation in the conflict. This statement follows reports of British-made drones being used against Russia and Britain's stated full support for Ukraine's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 22:22 IST
Tensions Rise: Britain's Alleged Involvement in Ukraine War
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has declared that Russia could interpret the United Kingdom's role in supplying drones to Ukraine as a direct participation in the ongoing conflict. This development was reported by the Interfax news agency, followed by warnings from Russia's embassy in London.

These statements emerged after the Times reported on the use of British-made drones by Ukraine for the first time in long-range strikes against Russia. Consequently, the Russian embassy issued threats of unspecified 'consequences' for Britain's involvement.

In response, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reiterated on Tuesday that the UK would provide unwavering support to Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, emphasizing Britain's commitment to stand with Kyiv in its time of need.

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