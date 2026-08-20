Russia's Massive Missile and Drone Assault Shakes Ukraine

On Thursday, Ukraine's air force reported a large-scale Russian attack involving numerous ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, accompanied by 168 drones.

The air defence units successfully downed 145 drones and intercepted most of the cruise missiles. However, specifics on the number of launched ballistic missiles were not provided.

The air force, communicating via the Telegram messaging app, highlighted that the Kyiv region bore the brunt of the overnight attack.