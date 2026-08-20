Russia's Massive Missile and Drone Assault Shakes Ukraine
Ukraine's air force reported a significant Russian assault involving ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, alongside 168 drones. While 145 drones and most cruise missiles were intercepted, the number of ballistic missiles launched remains unspecified. The attack predominantly targeted the Kyiv region, heightening tensions in the area.
On Thursday, Ukraine's air force reported a large-scale Russian attack involving numerous ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, accompanied by 168 drones.
The air defence units successfully downed 145 drones and intercepted most of the cruise missiles. However, specifics on the number of launched ballistic missiles were not provided.
The air force, communicating via the Telegram messaging app, highlighted that the Kyiv region bore the brunt of the overnight attack.
ALSO READ
-
Foiled Assassination Attempt: Ukrainian Man Arrested in Poland
-
Latvia's Airspace Breach Highlights Ukrainian Drone Intrusion
-
Romania's Defensive Move: F-16s Scramble to Protect Neptun Deep
-
Crisis in Kyiv: Calls for Wartime Elections Amid Governance Chaos
-
Ukraine Calls for Urgent Missile Defence Amid Escalating Russian Strikes